Discussion of GOP health care plan featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A liberal and conservative pundit both expressed their concerns with the House Republican "American Health Care Act" (AHCA) on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Christian Schneider, conservative columnist for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, and Jenni Dye, research director of the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, joined Greg Neumann to discuss the AHCA and President Donald Trump's suggestion he was wiretapped at the order of former President Barack Obama.



Dale Knapp, research director for the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance, was also on the show to talk about his report that found Wisconsin school districts borrowed a record $1.35 billion for construction projects in 2016.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on March 12.