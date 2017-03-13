Middleton Police looking for fraud suspect

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton Police are looking for help in identifying a fraud suspect seen in surveillance pictures.



Police say the suspect in the pictures cashed a fraudulent check at Starion Financial on John Q Hammons Drive on Monday February 13. Authorities add that another similar incident happened the previous week at another location in Dane County. Police haven't made a direct connection in both cases.



If you recognize the suspect in these pictures, call Middleton Police at 608-824-7300.