MADISON (WKOW) -- Rep. Jim Ott (R-Mequon) talked about his renewed push for stronger OWI legislation on the March 5 edition of Capital City Sunday.



Rep. Ott has introduced three new bills that will go to a public hearing on March 23rd.



Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, also joined Host Greg Neumann to discuss immigration, trade and tax reform under the Trump administration.