Madison driver stopped on Beltline going 119 mph

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say over the weekend they stopped a man in Madison who was driving 119 mph in a 55-mph-zone.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they stopped the driver just before 1 a.m. on Saturday on the westbound Beltline near Old Sauk Road.

The 24-year-old Madison man said he had been driving at the high speed because he had to go to the bathroom.

The citation will cost him $515.50, a 6 point violation on his driver's license, and a mandatory court appearance.