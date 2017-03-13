Immigration attorney representing local Syrian man speaks about Trump's newest injunction

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison attorney representing a Syrian man from western Wisconsin recently spoke with 27 News regarding a second injunction he's filed for his client against President Trump's newest immigration ban.

Attorney Lester Pines, says he filed the new injunction in the hope of ultimately bringing his client's wife and child to the U.S.

The client, who Pines says wants to remain anonymous to protect he and his family's safety, filed suit last month, too, after the first ban was implemented.

"What we want for our client is for the executive order, as it applies to him; this is not a class action, this is not a request for a nationwide injunction against the new executive order; what we want is an injunction against the application of this new executive order to the derivative asylum application of our client's wife and child."

His client, originally from Aleppo, Syria was tortured, beaten, and nearly killed. He was previously granted asylum in the U.S. but his wife and child remain in the war-torn city and are still in danger.

Pines says his client had to file a new injunction to keep up with the latest executive order, which is set to take effect March 16th.