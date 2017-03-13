Columbia County arrests two men; one said to be “main source of heroin” in the area

POYNETTE (WKOW) – A multi-county task force has netted the arrest of a man who officials say is one of the largest heroin suppliers for Dane and Columbia counties.

In a news release today, the Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says Joseph R. Thigpen, 41, of Madison, was arrested last Wednesday. He was taken into custody after an undercover drug buy in a parking lot in rural Poynette. Nicholas K. Gordon, 23, also from Madison, additionally was arrested during the incident.

Sheriff Richards says the arrests culminated a month-long drug investigation in which undercover officers said they made controlled buys of heroin from Thigpen in both Dane and Columbia Counties.

During a subsequent search of Thigpen's car and home, investigators said they found heroin, crack cocaine, Ecstasy, plastic bags, a digital scale, and cash. The sheriff's office said the street value of the heroin recovered during the investigation was worth $7,000.

Thigpen was arrested on suspicion of three counts of delivery of heroin, felony possession with intent to deliver heroin and violation of both state and federal probation. He'll face additional charges in Dane County.

Gordon faces charges of delivery of heroin.