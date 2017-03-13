U.S. Attorney abruptly asked to resign from Madison office

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Trump's shakeup at the U.S. Department of Justice means the end of a 38-year career in the Western District of Wisconsin.

U.S. Attorney John Vaudreuil resigned Monday from the position he's held since being appointed by President Obama in August 2010.

But the Rice Lake native has been working as a federal prosecutor in the Western District since 1980.

In fact, it is the only job he's ever had since finishing law school.

Vaudreuil's leaving at the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who asked all of the 46 remaining U.S. Attorneys appointed by President Obama to resign last Friday.

It is common for incoming Presidents to fill DOJ with their own U.S. Attorneys, but Vaudreuil was surprised the way the process was handled.

"Friday at 3:30 p.m., my Press Information Officer Myra Longfield came down and said - 'have you seen this?,'" said Vaudreuil. "She'd already gotten the press announcement from main Justice saying the US Attorneys were being asked to resign - that's how I found out about it. I looked down, I looked at Myra, I was quite surprised."

Vaudreuil was still trying cases and said there are a number he had to hand off to other prosecutors in the office as a result of the abrupt change.

Vaudreuil said the part of the job he'll miss most is establishing relationships with different groups throughout the Western District, which runs north to Superior.

He plans to continue teaching law internationally.

Since 2001, Vaudreuil has helped train judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys on the rule of law in over 20 countries.