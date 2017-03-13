Thief's conscience key to finding missing religious art

MADISON (WKOW) -- A thief's conscience appears to be the key to finding a missing piece of religious art from Madison's Catholic Multicultural Center.

A reproduction of a priest's painting titled The Holy Family, and representing the Pueblo culture, was taken off a wall at the Center on Beld Street last month. Center Assistant Director Steve Maurice says the artwork by Father John Giuliani is valued at several hundred dollars, but says its higher value is in its representation of cultural diversity. "It was distinct in that way," Maurice says.



The center's surveillance cameras recorded video of a woman carrying the art, and then leaving the center with it, among other belongings. Madison Police officials used that video to help identify the suspect as 49-year old Lasandra Matthews of Madison. Records show Matthews was taken into custody on a suspected probation violation. She's yet to be criminally charged. But police officials also say Matthews is offering no information on the location of the religious art.

"It's not something we'd be able to replace," Maurice says. "So we'd ask the individual if they are still in possession of it, or know how to get it back, if it could be returned."

Maurice says the art work has been at the center for fifteen years.

The center offers a food pantry, laundry services and showers for the homeless, computer access, job search assistance, and other services. Maurice says Matthews received food and other services at the center. "We're here to help people and if someone needed assistance in some other way, we would have done what we could to help the person," he says.

Center officials hope knowledge of the art work's contribution to the facility's helping mission will motivate someone to return the reproduction of the meaningful painting.