Local snow plow driver sees recent snowfall as a welcome sight to keep his business afloat

MADISON (WKOW) -- Recent snowfall in Madison has been a welcome sight for a plow driver who needs it to keep his business afloat.

Greg Cerro, of Greg's Snow Plowing and Lawn Care, hasn't been taking snow plowing calls for about 45 days.

"We've had no work in February at all, and now it's late, but we'll take anything that wants to fall out of the sky that we call the 'gold' snow," said Cerro, who previously worried about going out of business because of the lack of snow, so far this year.

Once he heard the forecast over the past weekend, Cerro called up his 10 employees and loaded up his plow truck, to get back to work.

"It feels great to be out here again and bringing all the workers back...so they can work and get some more money," said Cerro, whose crew plans to work between 18 and 20 hours straight.

If the recent snowfall is the last significant precipitation for the season, then Cerro says he'll be getting to work on the lawn care side of his business.

"Maybe we'll have a great summer that will make up for our snow season, a lot of rain, cut a lot of grass, so we'll see what happens, that's all we can do," Cerro said.

Cerro serves about 40 regular customers across the Madison-area.