Construction on Verona Road project delayed one week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Construction on Verona Road project delayed one week

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Construction that was set to return to Verona Road Monday is being pushed back one week.

Verona Road Project Communications Manager Steven Theisen says the delay is due to the snow the Madison area received Monday.

Construction will pick up again March 20. Crews will start Stage 2 of the project for this Spring and Summer's reconstruction work.

Work is going to be done at the following locations:

  • Verona Road, from Fitchrona Road to Williamsburg Way
  • East Frontage Road, between Spoke/Sprocket Drive and Chalet Gardens Road
  • Fitchrona Road Extension, from king James Way to County PD
  • County PD and Fitchrona Road intersection
  • County PD, Fitchrona Road to Commerce Park Drive

The construction in these areas is expected to be done by mid-August 2017.

The entire Stage 2 construction for the Verona Road Project is expected to be completed by Fall 2020.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.