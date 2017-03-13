Construction on Verona Road project delayed one week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Construction that was set to return to Verona Road Monday is being pushed back one week.

Verona Road Project Communications Manager Steven Theisen says the delay is due to the snow the Madison area received Monday.

Construction will pick up again March 20. Crews will start Stage 2 of the project for this Spring and Summer's reconstruction work.

Work is going to be done at the following locations:

Verona Road, from Fitchrona Road to Williamsburg Way

East Frontage Road, between Spoke/Sprocket Drive and Chalet Gardens Road

Fitchrona Road Extension, from king James Way to County PD

County PD and Fitchrona Road intersection

County PD, Fitchrona Road to Commerce Park Drive

The construction in these areas is expected to be done by mid-August 2017.

The entire Stage 2 construction for the Verona Road Project is expected to be completed by Fall 2020.