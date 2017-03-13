MPD: 14-year-old steals unattended car left to warm up

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say the recent cold snap has some drivers leaving their vehicles unattended, running, and unlocked as the warm them up.

A 14-year-old took advantage of this Saturday night.

Madison Police say a 33-year-old man started his car outside of his workplace Saturday for it to warm up. He left it for a few minutes, and when he came back, it was gone.

The stolen car's description was broadcast, and an officer spotted it two hours later on Fish Hatchery Road. Police pulled the driver over, who happened to be a 14-year-old boy.

The teen was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and operating without a valid license. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.