Man arrested for 2nd robbery at Dryden Drive McDonald's

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a Madison man has been arrested for his second robbery of the same business in a month.

Madison Police say a McDonald's employee on Dryden Drive thought the suspect looked familiar after a man came into the restaurant Saturday night. Witnesses say he walked behind the counter and proceeded to take money from the till.

The witness told police she thought the thief was the same man who robbed the restaurant in February.

Police went to the suspect's apartment, and he eventually confessed to the crime.

Anthony Hinrichs, 29, told police he spent the stolen money on drugs.

Hinrichs was arrested for theft and felony bail jumping.

