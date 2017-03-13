Verona Police Department apprehends fugitive wanted by the FBI in Arizona

VERONA (WKOW) -- Working in concert with each other, the Verona Police Department apprehended a fugitive Monday, wanted for prostitution and human trafficking, by the FBI in Arizona.

Police say they received information that T'Shaun Jones had been occasionally residing in an unfurnished apartment in the city of Verona, since December of last year.

The department says the FBI was notified shortly after Jones's arrest. Jones is currently being held in the Dane county jail on a federal warrant.

