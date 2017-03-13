Carter scores season-high 24 to lead Grizzlies past Bucks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Carter scores season-high 24 to lead Grizzlies past Bucks

MEMPHIS (AP) -

Vince Carter made all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc, to score a season-high 24 points and lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Milwaukee Bucks 113-93 on Monday night.
   The 40-year-old Carter set a season high for 3-point makes in his first start of the season. Memphis shot 52 percent for the game, including 14 of 27 from deep.
   Memphis stopped a five-game skid by ending the Bucks' six-game winning streak.
   Mike Conley had 20 points and 10 assists for Memphis, while Tony Allen scored 15 points. Zach Randolph finished with 14 points.
   Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 18 points, while Malcolm Brogdon contributed 15 off the bench. Greg Monroe and Matthew Dellavedova finished with 13 points each for Milwaukee, which started a six-game trip against Western Conference teams.

