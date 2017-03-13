Madison Memorial returns to state tournament

The Madison Memorial boys basketball team has been one of the top programs in the state over the past 15 years. However, after a streak of nine straight trips to the WIAA state tournament, the Spartans hadn't been back to the Kohl Center since 2012. That drought will end Friday night.

"They were in seventh grade the last time we went," head coach Steve Collins said about his senior class. "So, they remember it, but they weren't here in the school. It's new for everybody from the kids to the teachers to the students."

The Spartans have a 23-3 record after notching a 14th straight conference championship. Still, they enter this game as an underdog. Madison Memorial will be facing the two-time defending state champs, Stevens Point. However, senior forward Matt Caropreso says the team certainly won't be intimidated.

"We're always in it to win it. We like to prepare and practice, and we always have the winning mindset. I think our 14 straight championships show that we like to have the winning mindset in place."

Madison Memorial and Stevens Point will meet on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. That game will be televised on WKOW.