Madison Memorial returns to state tournament

The Madison Memorial boys basketball team has been one of the top programs in the state over the past 15 years. However, after a streak of nine straight trips to the WIAA state tournament, the Spartans hadn't been back to the Kohl Center since 2012. That drought will end Friday night.

"They were in seventh grade the last time we went," head coach Steve Collins said about his senior class. "So, they remember it, but they weren't here in the school. It's new for everybody from the kids to the teachers to the students."

The Spartans have a 23-3 record after notching a 14th straight conference championship. Still, they enter this game as an underdog. Madison Memorial will be facing the two-time defending state champs, Stevens Point. However, senior forward Matt Caropreso says the team certainly won't be intimidated.

"We're always in it to win it. We like to prepare and practice, and we always have the winning mindset. I think our 14 straight championships show that we like to have the winning mindset in place." 

Madison Memorial and Stevens Point will meet on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. That game will be televised on WKOW.

  • Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round pick T.J. Watt to a four-year contract. Watt, a linebacker from Wisconsin and the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. He is the last of Pittsburgh's eight draft picks to sign. Financial details were not released. Watt actually began his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to linebacker. He played in 27 games for the Badgers, making 14...
  Badgers basketball team adds two

    The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory. 

    The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory. 

  Wisconsin football, men's hockey student tickets on sale Monday

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

    On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockey

