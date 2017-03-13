Political Nails: police say man threw nails in GOP supporters' driveways

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Police in LaCrosse have arrested a man for allegedly throwing nails in Republican supporters' driveways.

The La Crosse Tribune reports officers arrested the man Sunday. According to police reports, he threw nails in the driveways of people with yard signs supporting Republican candidates after someone stole his own yard sign supporting a Democratic candidate.

Five homeowners had reported nails in their driveways for three years. One had to replace four tires on his car. The man was caught after one of the residents caught him on camera.

Police said the man told them he scattered the roofing nails "out of anger for the political system."

A message The Associated Press left with the La Crosse Police Department on Monday seeking more details wasn't immediately returned.