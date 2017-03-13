Granato, Frederic honored by Big Ten

Competitors got one final practice round in at Erin Hills Golf Course. Now, it's time for the real deal. The U.S. Open begins early Thursday morning.More >>
Competitors got one final practice round in at Erin Hills Golf Course. Now, it's time for the real deal. The U.S. Open begins early Thursday morning.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
The dream of a state championship ended in the quarterfinal round for the Waunakee baseball team. The Warriors fell to Kimberly 11-2 at the WIAA state baseball tournament at Fox Cities Stadium.More >>
The dream of a state championship ended in the quarterfinal round for the Waunakee baseball team. The Warriors fell to Kimberly 11-2 at the WIAA state baseball tournament at Fox Cities Stadium.More >>
The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday.More >>
The Sun Prairie Cardinals picked up win 23 on the season after a 2-1 win against Beloit Memorial in the opening round of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Tuesday.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
On Monday morning, UW-Madison undergraduate students will be able to buy season tickets for Wisconsin football and men's hockeyMore >>
The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.More >>
The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.More >>
The special counsel investigating Russia's activities during the 2016 election is also investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice, according to the Washington Post.More >>
The special counsel investigating Russia's activities during the 2016 election is also investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice, according to the Washington Post.More >>
A union official says the gunman who shot and killed three people at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco had filed a grievance complaining that he was working excessive overtime.More >>
A union official says the gunman who shot and killed three people at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco had filed a grievance complaining that he was working excessive overtime.More >>
There was an increased police presence at the State Capitol Wednesday, in response to the shooting of a Republican member of Congress and three other people in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
There was an increased police presence at the State Capitol Wednesday, in response to the shooting of a Republican member of Congress and three other people in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
Wisconsin state lawmakers said Wednesday they hope cooler heads will prevail after Wednesday's shooting that injured Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) and three others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
Wisconsin state lawmakers said Wednesday they hope cooler heads will prevail after Wednesday's shooting that injured Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) and three others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
Authorities in Dodge County say the pilot of a small plane was escorted to the county airport. In a Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, it states that the plane was violating restricted airspace during the President Trump visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities in Dodge County say the pilot of a small plane was escorted to the county airport. In a Facebook post from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, it states that the plane was violating restricted airspace during the President Trump visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday.More >>
Wisconsin's delegation in Congress quickly is taking to social media to express their thoughts on the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, and two U.S. Capitol police officers by a man now confirmed dead.More >>
Wisconsin's delegation in Congress quickly is taking to social media to express their thoughts on the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, and two U.S. Capitol police officers by a man now confirmed dead.More >>
London Police expect the death toll to rise as the apartment fire investigation continues.More >>
London Police expect the death toll to rise as the apartment fire investigation continues.More >>
A new study suggests drones could help save lives.More >>
A new study suggests drones could help save lives.More >>
President Donald Trump met with families negatively impacted by Obamacare, chaired a roundtable on workforce development, and spoke at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) in a whirlwind trip to Wisconsin Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump met with families negatively impacted by Obamacare, chaired a roundtable on workforce development, and spoke at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) in a whirlwind trip to Wisconsin Tuesday.More >>