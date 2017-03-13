Granato, Frederic honored by Big Ten

The Badgers men's hockey team broke a pair of lengthy droughts when the Big Ten released it's annual award winners. Tony Granato was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Trent Frederic took home Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

Granato was the first Badgers coach to win his conference's top coaching award since Bob Johnson in 1977. After Wisconsin won just 12 games over the past two seasons combined, Granato led UW to a 19-14-1 record in the regular-season slate and a second-place finish in the Big Ten standings.

It has been 17 years since a Wisconsin player won a conference freshman of the year honor. Frederic accumulated 15 goals and 18 assists in 28 games played during the regular season. He was also named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Sophomore forward Luke Kunin and junior defenseman Jake Linhart were also named the second team. Sophomore defenseman Peter Tischke and freshman goaltender Jack Berry were named honorable mention all-conference.

Senior forward Aidan Cavallini was named Wisconsin's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.

Wisconsin (19-14-1, 12-8-0 Big Ten) begins the postseason on Friday at the 2017 Big Ten Tournament at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The Badgers will take on the winner of Ohio State-Michigan State in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. CT.