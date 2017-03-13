Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arrest and hit and run

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man is behind bars tonight after being involved in a hit and run on the 2000 block of E. Washington Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say, 40-year-old Shantell Washington was found drunk behind the wheel of his car, after a concerned citizen stopped at the scene of a car crash Washington was involved in.

The citizen, a 34 year old Marshall man, reached into the car removing the keys from the ignition when Washington attempted to turn the car on to flee.

Washington then exited the car and took off running as police were called.

Officers spotted him running between houses on Fourth St. and were able to take him into custody.

Washington was arrested for 4th offense OWI, hit and run, and operating while revoked.