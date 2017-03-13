DeForest woman arrested for 4th OWI

MADISON (WKOW) -- A DeForest woman now faces her fourth offense of operating while intoxicated.

Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle with a suspended registration on Hillpoint Road at Mahoney Road in the town of Dunn around 3:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies say Courtlynn Jorgensen, 40, was the driver.

Jorgensen was booked into jail on the operating while intoxicated offense and cited for operating with suspended registration.