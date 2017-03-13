DeForest woman arrested for 4th OWI

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in an incident Wednesday night in Fitchburg.More >>
Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in an incident Wednesday night in Fitchburg.More >>
A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.More >>
A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued to the public on Saturday, with potentially millions of Wisconsinites receiving the notifications on their phones, some people issued complaints to the Marathon county Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Storms swept through southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings by the National Weather Service.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Storms swept through southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings by the National Weather Service.More >>
The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.More >>
The hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is recovering after being shot says the congressman remains in critical condition and will require several more operations.More >>