Bachelor Nick proposes

LOS ANGELES, CA (WKOW) -- Bachelor Nick Viall is finally engaged.
It's been a long time coming for the 36-year old Waukesha native.
He nearly found love on two seasons of ABC's The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but came up short.
Monday we watched him send home Raven Gates from Arkansas and propose to Vanessa Grimaldi from Montreal.
