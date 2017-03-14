Madison public sidewalks should be cleared Tues. by noon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison public sidewalks should be cleared Tues. by noon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison sent out a sidewalk snow removal alert.  It says that snow that fell Sunday evening through Monday needs to be cleared from public sidewalks by noon Tuesday.

Sometimes, it's very difficult to remove ice from the sidewalk.  If that is the case, you will need to treat it with sand and/or salt.  You can get free sand at various places throughout the city.  You can find the list here.

