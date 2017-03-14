UPDATE: Names of victim and driver released in fatal Dodge County pedestrian crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victim and driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Brandon B. Greatens, of Beaver Dam. They say the driver is 46-year-old Steven D. Purscell, of La Vista, Nebraska.

There were no other vehicles or occupants involved in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A 19-year-old man died after being hit by a semi-tractor trailer Monday night.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the man was walking in the left lane on US 151 near State Trunk Highway 33 in the Township of Beaver Dam. A semi-tractor with a box trailer hit him at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of the semi-truck wasn't hurt, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.



The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. Officials say they expect to release the names sometime Tuesday afternoon.



The crash is still under investigation. US 151 at STH 33 was closed until about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.