Crystal Grand Music Theatre gears up for new season

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Crystal Grand Music Theatre in the Wisconsin Dells is gearing up for 2017 and has already released the first portion of their schedule for the year.

On Tuesday, Tom Lines stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming events.

While keeping the classics like the Oak Ridge Boys and Maggie Mae in December, the Crystal Grand is focusing on getting some new faces onto the stage and in the seats. The spring lineup includes some great new acts like George Thorogood and the Destroyers on March 24, Lee Brice on May 6, and Big Daddy Weave on July 30.

What’s really great about the George Thorogood Tour this year is that the proceeds from the tour are all going to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and we’re so honored to be a part of that.

This year the theatre is bringing back rock and roll. On April 29 the theatre is doing something they've never tried before. The venue will host a CD release party for Madison artist Michael Alexander. Saving Abel and Bucky Covington will be headlining that night, but the opening acts are nothing to miss with bands like Tantric, Wayland, and Royal Bliss. It’s going to be one big 6-hour party!

Tickets for all of our shows and our full lineup can be found at www.crystalgrand.com! You can also purchase tickets over the phone by calling our Ticketfly Box Office at (877) 987-6487.