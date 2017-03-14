DOJ gets more time to present evidence of Trump wiretapping claims

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- The Justice Department now has until Monday to present evidence to support President Trump's claims that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the campaign.

The House Intelligence Committee gave the DOJ a deadline of Monday, March 13. That date came and went without evidence being presented. Instead, the DOJ asked for more time. The Committee agreed, and the new deadline is now Monday, March 20.

Meanwhile White House Press Secretary is offering another explanation of the President's tweet-storm. “The president used the word wiretap in quotes to mean broadly surveillance and other activities during that,” Spicer said.

President Trump is calling for a congressional investigation. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said if evidence isn't presented by the new March 20 deadline, the committee may start a “compulsory” process to subpoena records from the Department of Justice.