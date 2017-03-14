East Coast bracing for monster snowstorm

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- The biggest metro areas of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast will be slammed by snow.

The blizzard is the result of one storm combining with the system Wisconsin saw Sunday into Monday, according to meteorologists. The National Weather Service is calling this storm life-threatening.

Blizzard warnings and watches have been issued from North Virginia to Maine. Parts of Massachusetts could see up to two feet of snow.

New York City could get up to 20 inches. They could actually break a record there: the most recorded snowfall for New York City in March was 16.5 inches. That deadly blizzard happened on March 12, 1888.

Emergencies have been declared, and cities are all but shutting down while they brace for this to hit."For your own safety, given the frigid temperatures, the huge amount of snow in a short period of time, the wind,” said Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York. “Stay off the streets."

Flights are canceled in the storm's path. Two flights to New York and New Jersey scheduled to leave Madison Tuesday are canceled.