Call for "makers" for Madison Mini Maker Faire

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's called the "Greatest Show and Tell on Earth" and it's coming back to Madison.

The Madison Mini Maker Faire isn't until May, but Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center is looking for "makers" right now.

Maker Faire showcases inventions and creativity with more than 100 people expected to show off their local talents for creating whatever it is they love.

The call for makers is open now through March 31. Click here to apply or learn more. It's free to show your creation, unless you want to sell it. Then, the fee is $100.

The Mini Maker Faire is May 13 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Monona Terrace.

To learn more and see what kinds of things people make, click here.