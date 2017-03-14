Wisconsin leads nation in interlock driving stops last year

Madison police are investigating a shooting that happened in Madison late Wednesday night.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shooting that happened in Madison late Wednesday night.More >>
Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in an incident Wednesday night in Fitchburg.More >>
Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in an incident Wednesday night in Fitchburg.More >>
A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.More >>
A Madison-based law firm has been hired by the family of one of the men killed in the explosion in Cambria and one of the workers injured in the blast.More >>
Police are looking into what they call a case of "stranger danger" in Spring Green.More >>
Police are looking into what they call a case of "stranger danger" in Spring Green.More >>