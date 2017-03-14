UPDATE: DOJ & Homeland Security investigate teacher's aid for sex and drug crimes

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Rock County teacher's aid is accused of doing the unthinkable, flashing a student at a private alternative charter school. 45-year-old Scott Swanson remains behind bars for the incident that the DOJ says happened last week.

I'm very shocked." Cornerstone Church Youth Pastor Justin Click said. "I just can't believe something across from our church right here would take place," he explained walking in front of The Richardson School.

Besides dropping his pants in front of the teenage victim, Swanson also faces drug charges for possessing meth and other drugs. But beyond that, Homeland Security and the DOJ are investigating Swanson for internet sex crimes, according to a 36-page search warrant.

The Richardson School sent a statement to 27 News saying in part "The Richardson School makes safety a top priority, and monitors contacts between clients and staff very carefully." In fact, the alternative private charter says Swanson passed State and Federal background checks.

Click says he's beyond disturbed and hopes the incident with the 17-year-old victim is isolated.

"We just need to do what we can to prevent these people from being in our schools."

Right now, the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force taking the lead on the case. The task force says the school has been cooperative and so far, they have no evidence of any crimes on The Richardson School camp's.

