Man pleads guilty in connection with party bus killing

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man has pleaded guilty in connection with an execution-style killing of a 28-year-old man after being on a party bus.

Court records indicate Johnny Green, 36, pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide (Party to a Crime). Madison police say Samuel Erving was shot 15 times after he and others returned to Madison from Milwaukee on a party bus in December of 2015. Detectives said another man, Antonio Stanley, was the gunman, but detectives say Green supplied the gun.

Green pleaded guilty to an amended charge. He was originally facing 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Party to a Crime). Green's family told 27 News in an interview shortly after the shooting he had no idea Stanley planned to shoot Erving.

Last month, Stanley pleaded no contest to 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide. He's scheduled to be sentenced April 20.

Green's sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.

