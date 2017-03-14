Princeton authorities investigate "suspicious" house fire after person found dead

Princeton authorities investigate "suspicious" house fire after - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PRINCETON (WKOW) -- A person has been found dead after a house fire in Princeton, Wisconsin.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, Green Lake County's 911 center got a call of the fire in the 100 block of South Farmer Street in Princeton. The fire department says the fire was active when they got there and was eventually brought under control.

While fire investigators looked into the cause Monday, a person was found dead in the home. The person has not been positively identified. 

The State Fire Marshal's Office, State Division of Criminal Investigation and the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office are helping the Princeton Police Department to determine the cause and origin of the fire. 

The Princeton Police Department says the investigation is ongoing, but they consider the incident suspicious.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday. 

