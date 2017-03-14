Lacy's agent says running back to join Seahawks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lacy's agent says running back to join Seahawks

Lacy's Before Photo (Courtesy: AP) Lacy's Before Photo (Courtesy: AP)
SEATTLE (AP) -

Eddie Lacy's agent says the former Green Bay running back is joining the Seattle Seahawks.
   Lacy's management group, Sports Trust Advisors, said Tuesday on Twitter that the four-year veteran has agreed to terms with the Seahawks. Seattle has been plagued by injuries at the position in recent years.
   Lacy was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times.
   Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems.

