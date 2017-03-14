Madison PFC: Chief Koval misconduct does not rise to discipline

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Mike Koval responded to the PFC's decision, saying:

“News of the Madison Police and Fire Commission (PFC) decision to dismiss charges filed against me in a complaint ends a process that began months ago and is greatly appreciated. It is entirely appropriate to note that everyone who works for the City of Madison Police Department is held to high standards pursuant to our Code of Conduct and Standard Operating Procedures - including the Chief. During my entire career in law enforcement (including my tenure as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation), I have never had a sustained complaint. I do regret my momentary lapse of self-discipline in not speaking to a citizen in a respectful way. I accepted responsibility for my actions then, and now, and an apology was already extended to the petitioner(s) last year. As your Chief, I remain completely committed to leading one of the best police departments in the country, to the best of my abilities.”



MADISON (WKOW) -- Following a hearing, legal arguments, and deliberations, the Madison PFC has found Madison Police Chief Mike Koval engaged in misconduct, but that misconduct does not warrant any disciplinary action.

The ruling was over complaints filed against Chief Koval in August 2016, namely one from Tony Robinson's grandmother Sharon Irwin.

The complaints filed by Irwin and Shadayra Kilfroy-Flores cited rules and standards of the Madison Police Department and City of Madison they claimed were violated in three incidents.

One complaint was filed after a city council meeting got heated in June 2016. Chief Koval admitted to calling Sharon Irwin a "raging lunatic" that night and later apologized. The PFC, in its ruling, acknowledged the comment was a violation of Standards of Conduct, but that the misconduct did not warrant any disciplinary actions.

In another instance, Irwin and Kilfroy-Flores say Koval's demeanor became aggressive and they feared for their safety. The complaint states Kilfroy-Flores perceived a motion of Koval's hand toward his hip as a threatening gesture to his sidearm. The PFC says they were not persuaded that Koval made that gesture.

Lastly, the PFC refers to an incident when Irwin testified to the Common Council. When she did not adhere to the 3-minute time limit, Koval was said to have struck the desktop he was at with his hand three times to signify Irwin's time had run. The PFC says this does not violate any Police Department rule or standard.

The PFC says it has three options for discipline when it finds misconduct by a sworn officer: suspension , demotion, or discharge. The PFC says Chief Koval's misconduct in the one incident does not warrant any of those actions.

Irwin and Kilfroy-Flores were asking for Chief Koval to be suspended.