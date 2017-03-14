UPDATE: Attorneys for sex assault suspect Alec Cook say UW-Madison violated client's rights

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Attorneys for Alec Cook say UW-Madison violated their client's educational privacy rights by saying he had been expelled.

On Tuesday, the university said a disciplinary committee upheld the recommendation of the expulsion of cook -- the student accused of sexually assaulting nearly a dozen women.

Cook's attorneys say the disciplinary decision is not final because language in the decision says, “This decision shall become final unless, within fourteen (14) days of the date of this decision, Mr. Cook or Complainant files an appeal in writing with the UW-Madison Chancellor.” Cook's attorneys say they plan to appeal, so the action should not have been made public.

"This errant choice to violate federal law, flagrantly and seemingly for no reason beyond a desire to feed the media firestorm at the expense of a young man's rights, is appalling," said Cook's attorneys, Chris Van Wagner and Jessa Nicholson, in a statement.

Cook has until March 24 to appeal.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison says its non-academic misconduct hearing committee found student Alec Cook responsible for violating university student conduct policies related to a crime of violence and has upheld an expulsion recommendation made by the university.

Cook, 20, faces more than a dozen sex-related crimes and faces more than 20 criminal charges. He is currently free on bail.

He may appeal the committee's ruling to Chancellor Rebecca Blank by March 24.