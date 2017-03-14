Vikings sign ex-Packers 1st-round pick DE Datone Jones

The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Datone Jones, the former first-round pick of the rival Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings closed the deal on Tuesday with Jones, who was selected 26th overall out of UCLA in the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Jones played defensive end in 59 of a possible 64 regular-season games, mostly as a backup. He also played some outside linebacker in Green Bay's 3-4 scheme.

The Packers previously declined their fifth-year option on Jones that is built into every first-round pick's contract. Jones has nine sacks and seven passes defended in his career.

Jones was a college teammate of Vikings starting linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.