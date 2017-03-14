House returning to Packers

The Packers are bringing back cornerback Davon House. The two sides have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million, according to NFL.com.

House spent four seasons with Green Bay as a part-time starter before leaving in free agency two years ago. He started for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 with 23 pass breakups. However, House lost his starting job in 2016 and was released earlier this month.

The 27-year old could compete for a starting role with the Packers.