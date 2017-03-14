Prison inmate mistakenly released; family upset freedom short-lived

MADISON (WKOW) -- State officials say a prison inmate was mistakenly released last month, with family members upset their loved one's freedom was short-lived.

Officials say 28-year old Derrick Pollard of Madison was released from the Jackson Correctional Institution in Black River Falls on what is still listed on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections web site as his mandatory release date of Feb. 28. Pollard served a fifteen month sentence for felony battery.



Family members say Pollard's extended supervision was transferred to Illinois, where he was living with his aunt. They say he was violation-free, and trying to re-enter society positively.

"I really think he was a changed person," his sister, Laconda Williams tells 27 News. "He was ready to get a job."



But Williams says law enforcement officers with a warrant for Pollard's arrest arrived at his aunt's home this month, broke down a gate, and arrested Pollard.



"How do you put a fugitive warrant out for someone, when they're not a fugitive?" Williams asks. "You just released this person from prison."



"His release date is July 4, 2017," DOC spokesperson Tristan Cook states in an e-mail, conceding Pollard's February prison release was mistaken. "The Department of Corrections will be conducting a review of the incident to whether any policies or procedures can be enhanced."



Court records show Pollard also had two disorderly convictions in Dane County, when his cases were consolidated and he was sentenced in November 2015. A judge made one of the ninety day disorderly conduct sentences concurrent with Pollard's felony sentence, but the other sentence, consecutive (additional) to the battery prison term. Williams says it is confusing for frustrated family members.



"It's just a mess, to be honest, it's just a mess," Williams says. "It's hurtful."



Williams believes state officials should consider allowing Pollard to complete his sentence by adding the three months to his extended supervision, given his prison release and lawful conduct during his brief freedom.





