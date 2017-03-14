Barneveld high school player loses mom after sectional championship game

BARNEVELD (WKOW) -- As the Barneveld Boys Basketball team heads to the state semifinals, one of the Eagles will play with a heavy heart after his mother passed away shortly after their sectional championship game Saturday.

38-year-old Jennifer Lease, the mother of Barneveld sophomore Malcolm Reed, died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm.

Lease passed away shortly after she collapsed just prior to the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Championship game at Watertown High School.

Reed found out about his mother's medical emergency just before taking the court and stayed to play the game.

"I think the way Malcolm came back into [the game], knowing his mother, and that she would say 'You better get your butt out there and play'," said Boys Basketball coach Jim Myers. "He was motivated and he was focused and his teammates had his back the whole way.

Prior to becoming the boy's basketball coach, Myers coached the Barneveld women's basketball team where he first met Lease when she was in middle school.

"As an eighth grader, I probably would have said there is no way this girl was going to play high school basketball, because she was short and she wasn't very quick," Myers said, pointing out Lease eventually proved him wrong when she became part of the 1st women's basketball team in Barneveld to win a state championship in 1995. "She was a starter, all the way through and was a driving force on that team and nobody could have been happier after that win, then Jen," said Myers.

Lease stayed active with the Barneveld basketball program, especially after her son began playing the game.

"I think everybody, including me, kept reminding Malcolm that his mother would have done that, his mom would have made that shot or his mom could have dunked it when she was in high school," he said, explaining even on the court side, she would make sure her voice was heard at every one of Reed's games. "She had such a drive and such a passion, she just loved basketball so much."

Now, as the team tries to rise from tragedy, Myers says he knows Lease will still be there for her son to cheer him on through the semifinal round game.

"She's still gonna always be there, watching and cheering," said Myers.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral costs. If you would like to help, click here.

Barneveld takes on Columbus Catholic in Division 5 Action on Friday at 10:45 a.m on WKOW.