Mayor Soglin speaks out against GOP health care plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Congressional Budget Office is warning fewer people will be insured under the new Republican health care plan if it becomes law.

The findings released Monday by the CBO led to immediate backlash by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is criticizing the new plan, saying the legislation ignores the health of the American people. He also said it provides incentives not to get coverage.

"We're going to end up wasting weeks and months as a nation while this horsing around takes place," Soglin said. "And it effects the well being and health of tens of millions of people."

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said the new plan will lower premiums, provide tax relief, and reduce the deficit.