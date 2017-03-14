Local man with cancer worried about rising healthcare costs

MADISON (WKOW) -- AARP leaders have spoken out against Republican lawmakers' new healthcare plan, saying older people would end up paying more and it would weaken Medicare. Rising costs could mean life or death for Dick Ainsworth.



The Ridgeway man has a type of blood cancer that is incurable, but his doctors have found a way to keep him alive. He takes a new medication that means his cancer is no longer considered terminal, but the price of staying alive is $1,000 a day, $1 million over three years.



Right now, he has both Medicare and private insurance to cover the price of having cancer, but Ainsworth is frustrated lawmakers aren't doing more to lower drug costs.



"The next three years will cost somebody $1 million or I won't get the drug and I won't be here in three years. Literally, I will be dead," Ainsworth tells 27 News. "I bought all the insurance I could possibly get. I bought everything I could get. I did all the right things in terms of trying to protect myself financially. The only thing I didn't do is earn $300-something a year to afford these pills."



Ainsworth says he's also worried about the future of his coverage if prices go up for older Americans. The Congressional Budget Office analysis of the American Health Care Act shows 24 million people would lose coverage by 2026 with an $880-billion cut to Medicaid. Medicare spending would increase by $43-billion by 2026, but a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows the bill would move up the projected insolvency date from 2028 to 2025.



The AARP says in a statement the legislation would weaken Medicare:



"AARP opposes this legislation, as introduced, that would weaken Medicare, leaving the door open to a voucher program that shifts costs and risks to seniors.

“Before people even reach retirement age, big insurance companies could be allowed to charge them an age tax that adds up to thousands of dollars more per year. Older Americans need affordable health care services and prescriptions. This plan goes in the opposite direction, increasing insurance premiums for older Americans and not doing anything to lower drug costs."

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said plan is focused on giving people more choices, to drive costs of premiums down. He says what's been released is just part one of a three-part plan to make healthcare more accessible.