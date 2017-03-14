Milwaukee River mystery, slimy substance takes over - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee River mystery, slimy substance takes over

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Many people are looking for answers to a mystery on the Milwaukee River.

A thick, slimy substance was floating on the water in downtown Milwaukee during the snowstorm Monday.

Office workers in the area took pictures and say they're still not sure what they saw, but described it as looking like bacon grease.

A spokeswoman for the River Revitalization Foundation says it looks like a natural phenomenon, slush that's starting to freeze and fold over on itself.

She says it's caused by the perfect mix of temperatures, wind and a swollen sediment-filled river.

