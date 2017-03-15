Snow provides different experience for some players in NCAA tournament

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Bradley Center in Milwaukee will host the first round of the NCAA tournament this Thursday.

For some of the players, this is weather they've never seen before.

The coach from Winthrop University in South Carolina says his players are just as pumped about the snow as they are about the game.

"We got some guys from Australia, guys from Miami, guys from San Diego, some of these guys it's the first time they've seen snow so they're pretty excited," says coach Pat Kelsey.

On the other side, the players from the University of Vermont have seen plenty of snow and didn't want to take any chances with the storm back east.

They flew into Milwaukee early on Monday.