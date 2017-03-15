Developers look for input on new State Street hotel

MADISON (WKOW) -- There could soon be a new boutique hotel on State Street in downtown Madison. Developers showed off the plans in a public meeting Tuesday night, but some neighbors are concerned and asked questions regarding the historic block and parking.

The plan is to knock down the buildings at 122 State St. and 118 State St. and rebuild the new hotel from the ground up.

Architects say the design isn't completely finished because they still want input from Madisonians in order to make it a place that fits the community and represents the city.

The new building will have four stories facing State St. and nine stories facing Dayton St. and North Carroll St. The hotel will have 110 rooms inside, a restaurant, terraces and a lounge.

But the 100-block of State St. is home to a number of historical buildings with the same historic looks from decades ago. Some neighbors are concerned about the current design, especially the facade facing State St.

"I don't think you have to replicate the historic materials, nor the historic architecture but I think you need to pay attention to the context of the historic means," said downtown resident Bert Stitt.

Another issue was parking. Some asked about where guests and hotel employees will park in a city where parking is already limited. The hotel would still be connected to the State Street Capitol parking garage on North Carroll St. by a walking-bridge. But many are concerned that the garage is already used frequently for events at the Orpheum Theater and The Overture.

"We're very confident we'll be able to park the hotel use within the existing parking in the downtown area whether or not it's in a city ramp," said Eric Nordeen with Ascendant Holdings Real Estate.

The $30-million dollar project is expected to go through several more meetings in Madison, including an information session before the city's Urban Design Commission on March 22.

The developers hope to have the new hotel completed in 2018.