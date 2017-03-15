American Red Cross encourages you to give blood in March

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is encouraging people to give blood in March, for Red Cross Month.

The organization has made blood donations easier with its Blood Donor App and RapidPass. With the app, the Red Cross says donors can schedule and manage donation appointments, access their donor card, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards. With RapidPass, donors can save time by completing their pre-donation reading and health history questions online.

Laura MacGuire with the American Red Cross says there's a critical need for platelets right now and O-Negative blood.

If you'd like to donate this month, there are many upcoming blood drives in southern Wisconsin. Or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to set up an appointment.

Columbia County:

Columbus

3/30/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wisconsin Academy, N2355 Duborg Rd

Portage

3/30/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Rd

Wisconsin Dells

3/17/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kalahari Convention Center, Kalahari Convention Center, 1305 Kalahari Drive

Dane County

Madison

3/15/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., State Capitol, 2 E Main St

3/15/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Wisconsin SERF, 715 W Dayton St

3/15/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church Madison, 110 N Whitney Way

3/16/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue

3/16/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., State Capitol, 2 E Main St

3/16/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

3/16/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue

3/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/17/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/17/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/17/2017: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Memorial High School, 201 S Gammon Rd

3/17/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

3/18/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/18/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/20/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Manchester Building, 2 E Mifflin St

3/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/20/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/21/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/22/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/23/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., US Bank, 1 South Pinckney St

3/23/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dane County Courthouse, Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton St.

3/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/23/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/24/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/24/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/24/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., McConnell Hall, 1010 Mound St

3/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

3/25/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/25/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/27/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade, 2811 Agriculture Dr

3/27/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/28/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., UW Credit Union, 3500 University Ave

3/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

3/28/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/29/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/30/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

3/30/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/30/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

3/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

3/31/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., WM S Middleton Memorial VA Hosp, 2500 Overlook Terr

3/31/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grainger Hall, 975 University Ave

3/31/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

3/31/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue

3/31/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Univ of WI Navy ROTC, 1610 University Ave

4/1/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

4/1/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

Middleton

3/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Trade Center, 8401 Greenway Blvd

4/1/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way

Monona

3/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Dr

Stoughton

3/17/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St

Waunakee

3/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Cty Rd Q

Green County

Juda

3/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Juda High School, N2385 Spring St

Lafayette County

Darlington

3/16/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 1400 Keep St

Shullsburg

3/24/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fire Station, 330 W. Water Street

South Wayne

3/22/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marty's Village Inn, 207 West Hwy 11

Richland County

Richland Center

3/15/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community/Senior Center, 1050 N Orange St

Rock County

Beloit

3/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., People's Church, 340 W Grand Ave

Footville

3/29/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Manor, 111 Commercial Dr

Janesville

3/20/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St.