Snowboarder captures moose running down slopes of Colorado

BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO (WKOW) -- A snowboarder got an up close view of Colorado wildlife as she snowboarded down a mountain in Breckenridge.

Cher Luther was with friends when they noticed a moose galloping behind them. Luther quickly pulled out her cell phone and started recording.

The moose came fairly close to Luther and her friends, then passed them and headed into the woods.

Luther told ABC News, "I thought it best to keep moving and get out of the animals (sic) way. It was a crazy sight to see and definitely one we won't forget!"