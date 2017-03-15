Several area candidates holding public forums Wednesday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Several area candidates holding public forums Wednesday

(WKOW) -- Several area candidates are holding public forums on Wednesday, March 15 where voters can ask them questions.

  • Candidates running for Mayor of Middleton, Alderman Gurdip Brar and Alderman Hans Hilbert, will be at the Middleton Performing Arts Center at 2:15 p.m.
  • Candidates running for Fitchburg Mayor and Common Council will be at the Madison Labor Temple at 6 p.m.
  • Candidates running for Dane County Circuit Court and Madison Common Council will be at the Madison Labor Temple at 7:30 p.m.
  • Candidates for the Madison School Board will be at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center at 6 p.m.
