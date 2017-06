VIROQUA (WKOW) -- It was a miracle in Viroqua as three heifer calves were all born.

Triplet calves are rare, and triplet heifer calves are rarer still! Three females mean they are more likely to be reproductively sound and can produce milk. If there is a male in-utero, it's a different story.

Luckily for the Torgersons, they have three very healthy heifer calves to add to their herd!