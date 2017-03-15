Jones Dairy Farm shares St. Patrick's Day themed snack ideas

MADISON (WKOW) -- With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to prepare some festive treats that the entire family will enjoy.

On Thursday, Mariah Hadler with Jones Dairy Farm stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share these easy to make receipes.

The recipe for the featured Irish Nachos with Canadian Bacon is listed below. Hadler also showed viewers how to make shamrock-colored beer.

Ingredients

1 (20 oz) bag frozen seasoned waffle fries

4 slices Jones Dairy Farm Dry Aged Bacon, diced

1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided

3 slices Jones Dairy Farm Canadian Bacon, cut into matchsticks

1/2 cup pico de gallo

1/4 cup jalapeño slices

1/3 cup guacamole

1/3 cup sour cream

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cilantro, minced

Directions

Cook waffle fries according to package directions.



Meanwhile, cook bacon until crispy; place on paper towel lined plate to drain.



Remove fries from oven, if desired, transfer to shallow casserole dish or oven proof skillet before adding toppings. Turn oven to broil. Cover fries with 1 cup cheese and Canadian bacon. Broil on low for 3-4 minutes or until cheese melts.



Remove from oven and top with pico de gallo, jalapeno slices and remaining cheese. Return to oven and broil for 1 additional minute, or until cheese is melted.



Remove from oven and top with bacon, guacamole, sour cream, green onion and cilantro.