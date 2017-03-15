Trey Parker’s Cannibal! The Musical makes U.S. premiere at Overture

MADISON (WKOW) -- Overture is proud to present the U.S. premiere of Trey Parker’s Cannibal! The Musical in the historic Capitol Theater. Based on Parker’s fan-favorite film of the same name, Cannibal! The Musical is a fun-filled, action packed, delightfully campy night of musical comedy for mature audiences.

With songs like “When I Was On Top of You” and “Meat my Destiny” this parody of classic American musicals takes Oklahoma and adds a dash of Friday the 13th to cook up a deliciously ridiculous evening of musical theater.

Originally a cult classic movie, Cannibal! The Musical was written by South Park and The Book of Mormon’s Trey Parker, conceived when he was a film student at the University of Colorado. The show follows five miners from Utah who embark on a treacherous journey to stake their claim on land in the Colorado Territory.

The show opened Tuesday and runs through Sunday, March 19. Tickets start at $30 and are available in person at the Overture Center Ticket Office, online at overture.org or by phone at 608.258.4141.

