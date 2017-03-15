Walker optimistic for "meaningful reforms" to Medicaid - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker optimistic for "meaningful reforms" to Medicaid

MADISON (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says he is optimistic that President Donald Trump's administration will be able to make "meaningful reforms" to the Medicaid program, even as other Republican governors oppose a proposal that would drastically cut payments to the states.

Walker on Wednesday released a letter that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price sent to governors pledging to improve the program that's jointly funded by states and the federal government.

The letter comes as Congress is considering a Republican-backed bill that would cut payments to states for Medicaid, the program that provides health care to the poor and lower-income workers.

Walker has withheld judgment on the proposal championed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, while advocating for states to be given more flexibility to administer the program.

