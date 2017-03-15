Only on 27 News: Mother of Beloit teacher's aide accused of flashing student and possessing meth reacts to charges

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 45-year-old teacher's aide at a Beloit alternative private charter school faced his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

Scott Swanson is accused of flashing a teenage student and possessing meth and other drugs. But, a 36-page search warrant also reveals Homeland Security and DOJ Task Force are investigating Scott Swanson for internet sex crimes, that possibly happened at the Richardson School.

Linda Swanson spoke briefly to 27 News ahead of the court appearance. She hopes speaking out will help humanize her son. She believes he may have done terrible things, but it doesn't make him a bad person.

"I just don't think that he deserves, I mean there are people out there that are raping and pillaging people everyday, the devil just caught up with him," Swanson says.

Swanson says the family was in the dark about the alleged sex and drug criminal activity, until now. She says her son only recently returned to the area after living in the San Francisco area.

"He's basically a good person, he's just screwed up, he's screwed up, he needs to be helped by professionals," Swanson explained. Her son's Facebook account says he only recently began working at The Richardson School back in January.

The Richardson School sent 27 News a statement saying Swanson passed a comprehensive state and federal background check. The school also says they closely monitor the interactions between educators and students, and are working with law enforcement on the case.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, Scott Swanson received a $1,100 cash bond and was ordered not to have contact with anyone from The Richardson School. He is due back in court on March 21.